Firefighters Respond to Air Fryer Fire in Superior, Remind Residents of Kitchen Safety

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

No injuries reported after appliance catches fire on stove burner

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Mountain View Fire Rescue is reminding Northern Colorado residents about the importance of kitchen safety after firefighters responded to a recent incident in Superior, where an air fryer caught fire while sitting on an active stove burner.

Tower 205 crews arrived to find the appliance producing heavy smoke. Firefighters quickly removed it from the home and cooled it down using a hose. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the house sustained no significant damage.

Air fryer catches fire while sitting on an active stove burner in Superior (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

The department emphasized that kitchen fires can start easily when appliances or flammable items are placed on stovetops or inside ovens, even for a brief period. They urge residents always to keep stovetops clear and to double-check that burners are turned off when not in use.

For more fire safety tips and resources, visit www.mvfpd.org.