Fort Collins Connexion Earns National Spotlight for Putting Community First

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

City-owned broadband praised for customer-first model and reinvestment in Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS – Fort Collins Connexion, the city’s municipal broadband utility, is gaining national attention for its customer-focused approach that’s reshaping what residents can expect from an internet provider. Executive Director Chad Crager recently shared Connexion’s success story on the award-winning Connected Nation podcast, highlighting how Fort Collins’ city-owned network has become one of the nation’s top-rated ISPs.

“Our foundation is built on providing a better customer experience in an industry where people traditionally have extremely low expectations for what they’re going to get from their provider,” Crager said during the interview.

Named one of CNET’s Top ISPs for two consecutive years, Fort Collins Connexion was created in response to community demand for faster, more reliable, and locally accountable internet service. Unlike large, for-profit competitors, Connexion reinvests every dollar back into the local community.

“Everything is going back into the community… we’re not sending funding out to not only outside the city or state or even country, but it’s all going back into Fort Collins,” Crager explained.

Connexion’s approach includes:

A 100% underground fiber network built for Colorado’s weather extremes

A 24/7 local support team empowered to resolve customer issues quickly

Transparent, contract-free pricing that prioritizes fairness and trust

This community-first model not only supports residents and businesses but also reinforces Fort Collins’ leadership in innovation and municipal broadband.

To hear Crager’s full interview, listen to Connected Nation Podcast Episode 40 on Spotify, Apple, or Amazon Music.

For more information about Fort Collins Connexion, visit fcconnexion.com.

Source material provided by Fort Collins Connexion