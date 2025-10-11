Northern Colorado Podcast Offers Grief Support

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins nonprofit explores grief with honesty, humor, and hope

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Fort Collins–based nonprofit 3Hopeful Hearts, known for its compassionate support of families navigating the death of a child, has launched a new podcast titled Resting Grief Face. The show offers a fresh and open conversation about grief—balancing honesty, humor, and hope—to help listeners feel seen, heard, and connected.

“Grief is something we all encounter, yet it’s rarely spoken about openly,” said Sarah Saltee, Executive Director of 3Hopeful Hearts. “Through this podcast, we want to create a space where people feel less alone because grief is not a problem to be solved, but a journey to be shared.”

The debut episode, “Who Died and Made Me So Funny,” premiered Friday, October 3, coinciding with what would have been Saltee’s late son’s 30th birthday. Sarah and her daughter, Abi Loughrey, explore how loss and laughter intertwine, sharing deeply personal stories that reveal the power of vulnerability and connection.

The podcast also highlights how grief ripples beyond immediate families, impacting friends, neighbors, and communities across Northern Colorado. 3Hopeful Hearts emphasizes that building grief support networks is vital for mental health and community resilience, especially in times of widespread tragedy.

Residents can support the organization through donations and by attending upcoming events, including the Be the Light Gala on Saturday, November 8, at Windsong Estate Event Center, as well as participating in Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, December 9.

Resting Grief Face will be available on major streaming platforms beginning October 3.

For more information, to donate, or to learn more about upcoming events, visit 3hopefulhearts.com.

Source – 3Hopeful Hearts