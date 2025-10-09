Critically Acclaimed “Bleeds” Tour Coming to Fort Collins’ Aggie Theatre

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

North Carolina rock band’s new album earns NPR and Pitchfork praise ahead of October 22 performance

Fort Collins’ Aggie Theatre will host one of indie rock’s most talked-about acts this month when North Carolina band Wednesday takes the stage on Tuesday, October 22, as part of their national tour supporting their new album Bleeds — a record that’s already drawing widespread critical acclaim.

Released in September, Bleeds has been hailed by major outlets as one of the standout rock albums of the year. NPR called it “the rock album of the year.” At the same time, Pitchfork awarded it Best New Music and praised frontwoman Karly Hartzman for leading “another triumph” of lyrical precision and emotional honesty. GQ, TIME, Rolling Stone, The Los Angeles Times, and The Associated Press have all highlighted the album’s unique blend of southern storytelling and indie-rock grit.

Following their breakthrough 2023 album Rat Saw God, Bleeds continues Wednesday’s evolution. Recorded at Drop of Sun Studios in Asheville and produced by longtime collaborator Alex Farrar, the album features the band’s signature mix of country textures, pop hooks, and distorted rock tones. The lineup—Hartzman, Xandy Chelmis (lap steel, pedal steel), Alan Miller (drums), Ethan Baechtold (bass, piano), and Jake “MJ” Lenderman (guitar)—crafted the songs collaboratively, striking a balance between raw emotion and intricate musicianship.

Fans attending the Aggie Theatre show can expect a powerful live performance featuring highlights from Bleeds and earlier favorites. With songs like “Elderberry Wine,” “Wound Up Here (By Holdin’ On),” and “Pick Up That Knife,” the setlist promises a night that blends energy, poetry, and southern rock soul.

Tickets and event details are available at aggietheatre.com.