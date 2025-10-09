Downtown Greeley Gears Up for Family-Friendly Trick-or-Treat Street Celebration

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Downtown businesses to host Halloween fun with candy, music, pumpkin decorating, and spooky surprises on October 31

GREELEY, Colo. — Northern Colorado families are invited to bring their little ghosts, superheroes, and even furry friends to downtown Greeley on Friday, October 31, from 4–6 p.m. for the annual Trick or Treat Street, a festive and safe community Halloween celebration.

This long-running downtown tradition transforms Greeley’s core streets into a candy-filled corridor, with dozens of local businesses handing out treats and live spooky music echoing through the plazas. The Weld County Paranormal team will keep spirits in check inside the Spook Alley, while kids can decorate pumpkins on 8th Street (while supplies last).

Families can also enjoy photo ops with a larger-than-life creature loaned by Distortions Unlimited, and those looking for an extra challenge can test their strength on The Climbing Collective’s hang bar and climbing wall. Both the 8th and 9th Street plazas will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event for added safety.

Event maps will be available at the corner by The Rio restaurant, helping families find treat stops throughout the two-block area — including a few “Trunk or Treat” participants joining the fun.

For more details on Trick or Treat Street and other events downtown, visit greeleydowntown.com.

Those interested in sponsoring the event can contact the Greeley Downtown Development Authority at 970-356-6775 or email [email protected].