Former District 6 Staff Member Wanted in Sexual Assault Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Greeley police seek public’s help locating suspect accused of abusing a minor student

GREELEY — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a former staff member of Greeley-Evans School District 6 who is wanted on multiple felony charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

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Greeley Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue on February 12 after receiving reports of a sexual assault involving a district employee and a 13-year-old student. The suspect has been identified as Brenda Meza, 34.

Brenda Meza

Investigators say their findings indicate the alleged abuse occurred repeatedly over several months. Based on that investigation, Meza is now wanted on several felony charges.

Authorities say efforts to contact Meza have so far been unsuccessful. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case or Meza’s location to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Austin Burckley at [email protected]. Anyone who knows Meza’s current whereabouts should contact local law enforcement by calling 911 or reaching Officer Zach Eberhard at [email protected] or 970-502-2186.

Incidents involving alleged abuse of minors can have lasting effects on families and communities. Law enforcement officials say community cooperation is critical as investigators work to locate suspects and protect young people across Northern Colorado.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Greeley Police Department.