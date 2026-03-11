Irish Music Legends Solas Perform in Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Acclaimed Irish traditional band celebrates three decades of music at the Rialto Theater.

Loveland audiences will have the chance to experience one of the most celebrated groups in Irish traditional music when Solas takes the stage at the Rialto Theater on Friday, March 20.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the historic theater in downtown Loveland. Tickets are $46, with Premier seats available for $61, including ticketing fees.

Solas—whose name means “light” in Irish—has spent the past 30 years blazing a trail for Irish traditional music around the world. Known for their masterful musicianship and energetic interpretations of Celtic tunes, the group has earned international acclaim and a devoted fan base across generations.

Audiences often describe Solas’ performances as both lively and intimate, blending technical brilliance with the warm, welcoming spirit of traditional Irish music. The band’s reputation for connecting with listeners has made them a favorite on stages across North America and beyond.

The upcoming Loveland performance offers Northern Colorado residents a chance to enjoy world-class Irish music close to home in one of the region’s most historic venues.

