Western Gala Supports Child Advocacy In Weld County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Red Carpet Rodeo event in Greeley raises funds to support abused and neglected children through Life Stories programs

A Western-themed gala in Greeley next month aims to rally Northern Colorado residents around a shared mission: protecting and supporting children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy will host Red Carpet Rodeo: Where Every Child’s Story Takes Center Stage on April 17 at the Island Grove Event Center in Greeley. The fundraiser blends Western flair with red-carpet glamour while raising support for advocacy and prevention programs serving children and families across Weld County.

Wrangling Hope: A Gala for the Voiceless, 2025 (Photo by Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy)

Organizers say the evening will feature dinner, live music, silent and live auctions, and a VIP experience, with one attendee winning a special Golden Ticket prize. The event is sponsored in part by Chevron and Realities for Children.

“There’s something powerful about stepping onto a red carpet — it signals that something important is about to happen,” said Susan McKenzie, fundraising and development manager for Life Stories. “On Friday, April 17, the red carpet will be rolled out for something incredibly meaningful: a community coming together to protect and care for our most vulnerable population.”

Proceeds from the event will support programs that advocate for children and help ensure safe, stable homes. Life Stories operates several initiatives in Weld County, including Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and a Child Advocacy Center that provides coordinated support for children and families navigating abuse investigations and recovery.

Early-bird ticket pricing is available through March 15. Community members interested in attending can learn more and purchase tickets at https://lifestoriesweld.org/gala.

The Red Carpet Rodeo gala begins at 6 p.m., with VIP entry at 5:30 p.m., at the Island Grove Event Center in Greeley.

Attribution: Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy