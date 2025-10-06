Community Partners Improve Access at Greeley’s Poudre Ponds

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Oxy, The Great Outdoors Fund, and the City of Greeley join forces to enhance one of Northern Colorado’s most popular fisheries

GREELEY, Colo. — Community collaboration will take center stage this week as volunteers from Occidental (Oxy), The Great Outdoors Fund, and the City of Greeley’s Natural Areas and Trails Division come together for a workday and celebration at Poudre Ponds Recreational Fishery.

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, 2025, represents a milestone in a multi-agency effort to improve access and amenities at one of Greeley’s most visited outdoor spaces—welcoming more than 30,000 anglers and recreationists each year.

Volunteers will install new informational kiosks to better guide and educate visitors, while new picnic tables and comfort features are planned for future installation. The improvements are designed to enhance safety, accessibility, and the overall experience at the popular fishing and recreation area, located along the south bank of the Cache la Poudre River in north-central Greeley.

“This project really shows how public-private partnerships can have a lasting impact on the spaces our communities love,” said Lori McCullough, Founder and CEO of The Great Outdoors Fund (TGOF). “When local leadership teams up with responsible corporate partners, the results benefit everyone.”

The upgrades were made possible through Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Fishing is Fun grant program, matched by funding and volunteer support from Oxy and The Great Outdoors Fund. The Weld County Youth Conservation Corps also contributed to site preparation efforts in advance of the event.

This initiative is one of two recent Colorado projects reflecting TGOF’s mission: Private investment. Public lands. Shared future. As public land funding continues to shrink, these partnerships demonstrate how collaboration can close infrastructure gaps and create meaningful improvements that serve Northern Colorado residents and visitors for years to come.

Learn more about The Great Outdoors Fund and its projects at thegreatoutdoorsfund.org.