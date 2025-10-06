Johnstown Public Works Team Earns Six Statewide Certifications

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Town staff’s professional achievements strengthen infrastructure and safety across Northern Colorado

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. – The Town of Johnstown is celebrating a significant achievement within its Public Works Department as five members of the Street Maintenance team have earned professional certifications through the Colorado Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP). Their success not only reflects personal dedication but also reinforces the town’s ongoing commitment to maintaining high-quality, safe, and efficient infrastructure for residents.

Streets Maintenance team members Henry Moncivais, Jesus Bencomo, and Logan Follett each earned Road Scholar I certificates, while Kris Vondy completed the Supervisory Skills and Development Program. Tim Baillargeon, the Streets Crew Lead, earned both distinctions—representing a significant professional milestone for the department.

Together, these five staff members account for 10% of all spring graduates among 337 agencies statewide participating in the LTAP program. Each certification requires approximately two years and 63 hours of specialized training in road maintenance, safety, and leadership.

“The hard work and commitment shown by Henry, Jesus, Kris, Logan, and Tim exemplify the dedication of our Public Works team,” said Public Works Director Tim Hoos. “Their achievements through the Colorado LTAP program not only reflect their personal growth but also strengthen the services we provide to our community.”

Established by the Federal Highway Administration, the Colorado LTAP program provides essential training and technical resources to help local governments maintain safe and reliable transportation systems across the state.

The Town of Johnstown applauded the team’s achievement, noting that their new skills will support the town’s infrastructure goals and ensure residents continue to benefit from safety and service excellence as the community grows.

For more information about the Colorado LTAP program, visit https://ltap.colorado.edu.

Source: Town of Johnstown