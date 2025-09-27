Elk Rut Season Brings Beauty—and Risks—to Estes Valley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Wildlife officials remind visitors: keep your distance during this high-energy time of year

ESTES VALLEY, Colo. – Elk rut season is now in full swing across Northern Colorado, transforming Estes Valley into one of the most exciting—and potentially hazardous—wildlife viewing destinations of the year.

While fall visitors are drawn to the dramatic bugling of bull elk and the golden backdrops of aspen groves, officials caution that elk can be unpredictable and dangerous when approached too closely. During rut season, bulls are highly protective of their harems and may charge if they perceive a threat.

Locals have jokingly dubbed the phenomenon “Elk Rut Fever,” pointing to the “symptoms” seen in both elk and humans this time of year. For people, these include risky selfie attempts, the urge to get too close to wildlife, and even “camouflage fashion obsessions.” For elk, testosterone-fueled bugling, herd-guarding, and wallowing behavior dominate the landscape.

Elk Rut Season (Graphic courtesy Estes Valley Watershed Coalition)

Officials emphasize there is no cure—except safe observation. “Visitors should always keep a respectful distance, use binoculars or zoom lenses for photos, and never attempt to pet or feed elk,” wildlife educators note.

Adding to the seasonal atmosphere, Estes Park will host Elk Fest this weekend, celebrating the rut with music, food, and educational programs.

As a bonus, fall foliage season is peaking in Northern Colorado, bringing what locals call “Fall Foliage Fever”—with leaf peeping, cider cravings, and plenty of sweater weather.

For more on elk, visit the Colorado Department of Wildlife website.