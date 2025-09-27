Suspected Offender Re-Arrested After Earlier Release Raises Safety Concerns

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

New arrest follows contentious release under state law, spotlighting challenges for NOCO communities

Update (Greeley/Weld County, Colo.) — A previously released inmate, 21-year-old Debisa (Ephraim), was arrested again on September 24 after a warrant from the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) Police, marking a new chapter in a case that has drawn public concern across Northern Colorado.

Debisa was taken into custody by Greeley Police, assisted by the Weld County Sheriff’s STRIKE team, on an UNC-issued warrant accusing him of felony-level charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds and first-degree trespass of an inhabited dwelling. The arrest comes weeks after Debisa’s earlier release under Colorado law, despite serious felony charges and public unease.

Community Impact & Broader Context

This re-arrest deepens local tensions over how state statutes interact with public safety in Northern Colorado. On September 8, Debisa was released after courts deemed his competency could not be restored, rendering him ineligible to stand trial.

His initial charges included attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, participation in a riot, and, later, felony menacing and burglary allegations.

Sheriff Steve Reams has been vocal in criticizing recent legislative shifts — particularly HB24-1034 — arguing that they allow individuals deemed dangerous to be released prematurely.

“I knew this would happen. I am glad no one was hurt,” said Sheriff Steve Reams.

Residents and leaders in Weld County, Fort Collins, Greeley, and surrounding areas have expressed concern over the apparent disconnection between public safety expectations and the constraints imposed by state policy. Many are seeking more transparent accountability, stronger communication from law enforcement, and reforms to ensure such releases don’t undercut community security.

Recent Arrest Details

On Thursday afternoon, Judge Michele Meyer upheld the $1 million bond as the Weld County District Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against Debisa. The charges stem from allegations that he was seen with a firearm on UNC’s campus earlier this week.

Formal Charges Filed

According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, Debisa now faces:

Count 1: First Degree Criminal Trespass (F6)

Count 2: Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds (M1)

Count 3: Carrying a Concealed Weapon (M1)

A court hearing has been scheduled for Monday, September 29, at 1:00 p.m. in Division 17.

What’s Next / Call to Action

North Forty News will continue to follow court developments, law enforcement responses, and the implications of Colorado’s competency and release laws in our region.

We encourage Northern Colorado residents to stay aware, follow official updates, and engage in civic dialogue on public safety and criminal justice reform.

For official statements and further details, visit the Weld County Sheriff’s Office website at weldsheriff.com.