Fort Collins Hosts Free “Kids in the Park” Festival at Twin Silo Park July 25

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Family-friendly event offers outdoor fun, games, live music, and more

FORT COLLINS, CO — Families across Northern Colorado are invited to enjoy an afternoon of outdoor adventure at the annual Kids in the Park celebration, taking place Friday, July 25, from 4–7 p.m. at Twin Silo Community Park (5552 Ziegler Road). Hosted by the City of Fort Collins Recreation Department in partnership with Elevations Credit Union, the event is free and open to the public.

This vibrant community gathering features a wide range of hands-on activities and entertainment for all ages, including bounce houses, lawn games, giant bubbles, food trucks, live music, and a Touch-A-Truck experience that gives kids an up-close look at large utility and emergency vehicles.

“Kids in the Park is an incredibly special day in Fort Collins,” said LeAnn Williams, Director of Recreation. “We couldn’t be more excited to provide the community with an opportunity to get outside, enjoy each other’s company, and experience everything our beautiful parks and recreation programs have to offer.”

Set in the scenic 54-acre Twin Silo Community Park, guests can explore amenities like the community gardens, BMX course, pickleball courts, playground, dog park, and sports fields. The event encourages families to unplug, connect, and discover the many ways Fort Collins supports active, outdoor living.

Parking Details:

Free general parking is available at Fossil Ridge High School. ADA parking will be accessible at the park’s main entrance on Ziegler Road.

For more information, visit the Kids in the Park event page.

Source: City of Fort Collins Recreation Department.