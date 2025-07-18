July 18 Edition of North Forty News Celebrates Culture, Growth, and Community Resilience

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins – The July 18, 2025, edition of North Forty News is now available, bringing together a rich cross-section of Northern Colorado stories—from arts and innovation to revitalization and summer fun. This week’s issue highlights the region’s continued momentum and resilience.

Bridging Cultures Through Music

The cover feature follows University of Northern Colorado jazz faculty member Drew Zaremba as he prepares for a groundbreaking performance with Mudra Dance Studio’s Adyananta production. His jazz-meets-Indian classical approach exemplifies how cultural fusion can expand artistic boundaries and foster community understanding.

Progress Across the Region

Readers will find promising developments from Fort Collins to Denver. The Fort Collins Urban Renewal Authority has completed the long-awaited purchase of a derelict grocery store site at 1636 North College Avenue—paving the way for future revitalization and possibly a new community center.

In Fort Collins’ industrial sector, Windsor-based Black Label Services has secured a massive 80,809-square-foot lease off Interstate 25, reinforcing the city’s appeal for advanced manufacturing and technology.

Denver’s Ball Arena unveiled the city’s largest EV charging hub—60 ports now available to Northern Colorado residents traveling along the Front Range. Meanwhile, Landline announced expanded shuttle services to Denver International Airport, offering more flexibility for regional travelers.

Community Events and Lifestyle

Loveland adds a third “Love Lock” sculpture near its museum, along with a new Visitors Center downtown. Fort Collins continues to shine with community events like Kids in the Park, the Front Range Village summer concert with The Honey Roses, and a whole weekend of festivals, comedy, and live music.

Also featured is this week’s Publisher’s Plate, where Blaine Howerton shares another winning meal—Cajun Steak & Shrimp Alfredo—from Passanante’s Home Food Service, illustrating how convenient, quality food brings families together.

Weather, Nature, and Tips

The issue also includes a weather forecast for the weekend (warm with afternoon storms), gardening tips on natural pest control, a calendar packed with local happenings, and more.

Don’t Miss Out – Read This Week’s Edition Now

Northern Colorado is growing, celebrating, and connecting more than ever—and North Forty News is proud to tell those stories. Stay informed and support local journalism:

Read this week’s full issue

Subscribe | Advertise | Donate