Larimer County Wants Your Feedback on Outdoor Adventures

‘Rate Your Day’ Returns to Gather Visitor Input at Parks and Open Spaces

LOVELAND, Colo. — Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) has launched its third annual Rate Your Day survey, inviting Northern Colorado residents and visitors to share their experiences at local parks and open spaces. The effort, running from June through October, aims to improve customer service and enhance outdoor experiences.

The brief survey takes less than two minutes to complete and is accessible via QR codes placed at trailheads, campgrounds, and visitor centers across the county. Participants answer three quick questions about their visit, whether they’re hiking the foothills, fishing at a reservoir, or enjoying a family camping trip.

Nearly 2,000 responses have been collected over the past two years, offering valuable insight into visitor satisfaction and guiding improvements throughout the county’s natural areas.

“Our goal is to create meaningful experiences in nature,” said a spokesperson from LCDNR. “The feedback we receive through Rate Your Day directly influences how we manage and improve our parks.”

Residents are encouraged to scan the QR code and participate each time they visit. LCDNR manages 13 public recreation areas and has conserved over 57,000 acres across Larimer County.

Take the survey and learn more at

👉 www.larimer.gov/naturalresources/RateYourDay

Source: Larimer County Department of Natural Resources