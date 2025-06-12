Greeley Man Sentenced to Life for 2021 Murder of Gas Station Manager

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County jury delivers justice in deadly armed robbery that shook local community

A Weld County jury has sentenced 31-year-old Kyle Moore of Greeley to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2021 murder of gas station manager Victor Martinez during an attempted armed robbery.

Kyle Moore

The sentencing, delivered June 9 by Weld County District Court Judge Marcelo Kopcow, followed Moore’s conviction on multiple charges, including first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. In addition to life in prison, Moore received an additional 64 years for related offenses.

The tragic incident occurred on December 14, 2021, at the Cosmic Market gas station on 23rd Avenue in Greeley. Moore attempted to steal a vehicle when he shot Martinez, who was working at the time. Martinez, 51, was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

“You committed the ultimate crime of taking another person’s life,” Judge Kopcow said during the hearing. “Someone who did nothing to you.”

Prosecutors emphasized the lasting pain Moore caused to Martinez’s family and the community.

“This was senseless,” said Deputy District Attorney Timothy McCormack. “Mr. Martinez was simply doing his job — trying to earn a living — when his life was cruelly taken from him.”

Moore’s co-defendant, Trent O’Neil, previously pled guilty to multiple charges in 2023, including second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He is currently serving a 55-year sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Weld County prosecutors say the sentencing brings closure and a renewed sense of safety to the community.

“Now that these two defendants are behind bars, our community is undoubtedly safer,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Patrick Roche. “Although no sentence can bring Mr. Martinez back, we hope this verdict brings some measure of peace to his family.”

For more information, visit the Weld County District Attorney’s Office: weldgov.com