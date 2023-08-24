‘World’s Largest Motorcycle Poker Run’ and Nonprofit Fundraiser Set for August 25-26

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Realities Ride & Rally back for 22nd annual edition

The 22nd Annual Realities Ride & Rally, recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the “World’s Largest Motorcycle Poker Run,” is set to take place in Fort Collins on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26 at the Biergarten, 2685 Busch Drive in Fort Collins.

On Friday, the rally starts at 5 p.m. and includes a free concert featuring Sean Stemaly, a military tribute, food trucks, stunt shows, and more. Those who arrive before 6 p.m. will be entered to win a $500 SCHEELS gift card, drawn on stage by popular YouTuber Dude Dad. If over 500 people are in attendance by 6 p.m., SCHEELS and others will donate 50 bicycles directly to the children served by Realties For Children.

Saturday check-in starts at 8 a.m. at the Biergarten, followed by a scenic ride across Northern Colorado. The post-ride celebration at the Biergarten opens at noon to the public, offering live music, demo rides, a motorcycle stunt show, axe throwing, prize drawings, a live auction, and a chance to win a 2023 Harley-Davidson Sportster S. The day ends with the $1,500 cash prize for the best poker hand.

This event brings together thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to raise awareness and funds for Realities For Children, which provides emergency and ongoing support to children who have been abused, neglected, or are at risk in Northern Colorado. Those that don’t ride are invited to enjoy the weekend festivities.

100% of the proceeds provide emergency funding for children served by Realities For Children 40 Partner Agencies. Historically this event has raised over $100,000 for emergency services for local children in need.

“These past few years, we have seen a record high need for emergency services, and the mental health impact and healing support needs continue to grow,” said Craig Secher, founder and executive director of Realities For Children. “The Realities Ride is not only one of the largest fundraising events for children who have been abused, neglected, abandoned, or at-risk locally, but it is also one of the most inspirational for the children we serve.”

For more information about registration for riders and further details about the event, visit the official website at realitiesride.com.

