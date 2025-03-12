2025 Boating Season Opens at Northern Colorado State Parks

Boating season is set to begin at several Northern Colorado state parks, with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announcing key opening dates for boaters, paddleboarders, and kayakers. Before setting sail, all boaters must ensure their vessel is registered, purchase an Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) stamp, complete an ANS inspection, and have Coast Guard-approved life jackets for all passengers.

Boaters can complete ANS inspections at state parks daily or at CPW administrative offices on weekdays.

Barr Lake – April 1 at 8 a.m.

– April 1 at 8 a.m. Boyd Lake – March 10 at 8 a.m.

– March 10 at 8 a.m. Chatfield Reservoir – Opening date TBD, pending ice conditions

– Opening date TBD, pending ice conditions Cherry Creek – March 10 at 8 a.m.

– March 10 at 8 a.m. Eleven Mile & Spinney Reservoirs – No earlier than April 15, pending ice conditions

– No earlier than April 15, pending ice conditions Jackson Lake – Open as of March 1

– Open as of March 1 North Sterling – March 15 at 8 a.m.

– March 15 at 8 a.m. St. Vrain State Park – Open as of March 1

Chatfield Reservoir Advisory: Due to recent tree operations, boaters should watch for exposed tree stumps in certain areas. These may not be visible due to water levels but will be removed when reservoir conditions permit.

Boating Safety & Park Access

CPW encourages all boaters to complete a boating safety course to ensure a safe experience on the water. To access Colorado state parks year-round, visitors should purchase the Keep Colorado Wild Pass for $29, which helps reduce wait times at park entrances.

For more updates on park conditions, visit Colorado Parks & Wildlife.