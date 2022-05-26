2nd Annual American Flag Display to Honor Heroes Near Veterans Plaza Over Memorial Day Weekend

Jonson Kuhn | North Forty News

500 Flags to be Dedicated to Our Heroes

For the second year in a row, Fort Collins Rotary Club will present its annual Field of Honor® American Flag Display over Memorial Day weekend May 27 through 30 in Fort Collins. The Field of Honor® displays 500 American flags, each with a medallion honoring special heroes. This year the Rotary Club has made special effort to redefine the idea of heroes from not only being veterans (living or deceased), active military, but also first responders, medical workers, and anyone’s personal heroes. The field of red, white and blue is a powerful experience and provides the perfect opportunity for everyone to remember and honor their many heroes.

“We had some members of our club who were aware of other similar Memorial Day, Veteran Day, 4th of July type of celebrations and they thought (The Field of Honor®) would be a great way to recognize heroes in our community and do something positive and a great way to bring the community together,” said Rotary Club volunteer Kathy Miner. “We just felt like it went so well last year, and 500 heroes isn’t a lot of heroes for a community or county of 250,000, so we think other people will want to honor other kinds of heroes. We’re trying to expand the definition of hero; initially we wanted to focus on veterans and active service members, but we also felt like police, fire fighters, teachers, medical personnel, and frontline workers, there are a lot of heroes in our community.”

Medallions are available for $50 each at rotaryfcbreakfast.org. Each medallion will proudly display the hero’s name and dedication each person chooses to recognize. Individuals, organizations, and businesses can also become Event Sponsors for $250 at rotaryfcbreakfast.org. Event Sponsors will receive media and event exposure and three medallions to honor their heroes.

“Our main beneficiary of this event, the sale of medallions, is a local non-profit organization called Health4Heroes (Health4Heroes.org). They provide mental health services and physical health services for veterans and first responders,” added Kathy. “We chose them from among a number of organizations to support last year and we decided to go ahead and support them again this year based on the great work that they do and services they provide.”

The Field of Honor® with 500 flags can be found north of Veteran’s Plaza at Spring Canyon Park in west Fort Collins. The Rotary Club hopes to unite the community and proceeds will also benefit the Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary Foundation, to be used for local and international projects.

The event is open to the public completely free of charge and all are invited to visit this memorable display of 500 American flags from Friday through Monday of Memorial Day weekend.

Rotary International is a global network of 1.2 million individuals who see a world where people UNITE and take ACTION to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Rotary Club of Fort Collins Breakfast was founded in 1989 and meets on Thursdays at 7 am. Through fundraising, member donations and volunteer hours, Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary has assisted numerous local organizations such as Food Bank for Larimer County, Meals on Wheels and Project Self-Sufficiency. Club-sponsored international projects include projects in India, Ethiopia, Guatemala, and elsewhere. For more information, go to Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary. (fcbreakfastrotary.org).