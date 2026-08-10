48th Conrad Ball Award Honors Fort Collins Police Deputy Chief

Kristy Volesky recognized for 32 years of service, victim advocacy, and compassionate leadership in Larimer County

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins Police Services Deputy Chief Kristy Volesky has been named the recipient of the 48th Judge Conrad L. Ball Award, honoring her more than three decades of work advancing victim advocacy, ethical leadership, and a more compassionate criminal justice system in Larimer County.

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The annual award honors the legacy of the late Honorable 8th Judicial District Judge Conrad L. Ball, who played a significant role in improving the local justice system. Each year, the award recognizes an individual whose contributions have made a lasting impact on criminal justice.

Volesky’s 32-year career has been defined by a commitment to protecting vulnerable community members, particularly children and victims of trauma. She began developing that focus before entering law enforcement through her early work with high-risk youth at Boys Town in Omaha.

Throughout her career, Volesky became a regional leader in child forensic interviewing and helped advance trauma-informed approaches that created safer environments for young victims and their families. Her work has helped ensure children facing difficult circumstances have a voice and receive support throughout the justice process.

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“Kristy consistently demonstrates a commitment to justice, integrity, and community healing that perfectly embodies the spirit of this award,” according to Larimer County Community Corrections.

As a leader within Fort Collins Police Services, Volesky has balanced accountability with compassion while overseeing complex investigations and supporting victims’ families. She rose to become the highest-ranking female officer in the history of the department, using her leadership role to strengthen partnerships and mentor future generations of law enforcement professionals.

Beyond her work with law enforcement, Volesky has contributed to the community through leadership roles with organizations including the Crawford Child Advocacy Center, Realities For Children, and the Santa Cops program.

Her numerous awards and recognitions reflect only part of her impact. Organizers said her greatest legacy can be seen through victims who found support, children who felt safe, families who received guidance during difficult moments, and colleagues she has mentored throughout her career.

The other nominees for the 2026 Conrad Ball Award were Lynette Dunn, Attorney Matthew Haltzman, Attorney Troy Krenning, Perrie McMillen, Lieutenant Heather Moore, and the Fort Collins Police Services Strategic Operations Group.

The 2026 Conrad Ball Award banquet will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Fort Collins Country Club, 1920 Country Club Road in Fort Collins. More information is available through Larimer County Conrad Ball Award.

Source: Larimer County Community Corrections

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