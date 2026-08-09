National Blood Crisis Calls for Immediate Donor Response

Red Cross urges Coloradans to donate as summer shortage threatens hospital supplies

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis for only the second time in its history, warning that critically low blood supplies could impact patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions.

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Blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low, creating an emergency shortage across the country. While all blood types are needed, the Red Cross says the situation is especially urgent for type O blood, with type O positive supplies dropping below a one-day level and hospitals facing limited distributions of these critical blood products.

The Red Cross is asking eligible donors to schedule an appointment through the Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who donate during August will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card by email as a thank-you for helping replenish the nation’s blood supply.

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“Patients can’t wait,” the Red Cross said, noting that extreme heat, poor air quality and widespread foodborne illnesses have contributed to fewer donors giving blood this summer.

“This summer has brought a number of unique challenges that have placed additional strain on our blood supply, creating growing concerns for hospitals and the patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services for the Red Cross. “If just three more donors gave at each blood drive this summer, we could help the blood supply rebound and ensure hospitals have the blood products they need throughout the remainder of the season.”

The Red Cross says even a small increase in donor turnout could make a significant difference in helping hospitals maintain adequate blood supplies.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Julesburg Christian Church — 122 W. 5th St., Julesburg; Aug. 10, noon-6 p.m.

— 122 W. 5th St., Julesburg; Aug. 10, noon-6 p.m. Becks’ Martial Arts — 902 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins; Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood and depends on volunteer donors to provide critical support for patients in hospitals, emergency rooms and treatment centers.

Source: American Red Cross

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