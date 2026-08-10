2MX2 Brings Bilingual Energy to Thursday Night Live in Old Town

Free Fort Collins concert showcases Denver trio blending rock, hip hop, reggaeton, and Latin pop

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Thursday Night Live continues its 2026 summer concert series on Aug. 13 with a free performance by Denver-based trio 2MX2, bringing an energetic mix of rock, hip hop, reggaeton, and Latin pop to Old Town Square.

Community Message

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Old Town Square in downtown Fort Collins. Admission is free and open to the public.

2MX2 was formed by cousins Owen Trujillo (O-1) and Hugo Rodriguez (Juice E Hugo), who teamed up with producer and multi-instrumentalist DMDTheProducer to create a bilingual sound that reflects their Colorado roots and diverse musical influences. Their performances combine English and Spanish lyrics with modern rhythms and live instrumentation, creating a style that defies traditional genre labels.

The performance is part of Thursday Night Live, a 16-week summer concert series presented by Bohemian Live Music. The series highlights emerging and established artists from Colorado and beyond, offering audiences an opportunity to discover new music while enjoying free outdoor performances in the heart of Fort Collins.

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Concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy downtown restaurants, shops, and the lively atmosphere before the music begins.

Source: Bohemian Live Music

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