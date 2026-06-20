Bike to Work Day Returns June 24

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins celebrates 38 years of cycling, community, and sustainable transportation

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins residents are invited to leave their cars behind and join thousands of fellow cyclists during the city’s 38th annual Summer Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 24.

Community Message

The longtime community tradition, held each June during Colorado Bike Month, encourages residents to replace a car trip with a bicycle ride, whether commuting to work, running errands, or simply enjoying Fort Collins’ extensive trail network.

Morning breakfast stations hosted by local businesses and organizations will operate from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., followed by afternoon snack stations from 4 to 6 p.m. Riders can stop along designated routes to enjoy free food, connect with fellow cyclists, and celebrate the city’s nationally recognized bicycle culture.

“Bike to Work Day is a chance for our community to come together and experience the fun and freedom of getting around by bike,” said AnnMarie Kirkpatrick, active modes specialist for the City of Fort Collins. “It’s a welcoming event for riders of all ages and experience levels, and a great way to connect with neighbors while promoting sustainable transportation.”

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Participants can expect free breakfast items and snacks while supplies last, along with opportunities to meet other riders throughout the city’s bikeway system. Several stations will also offer complimentary bicycle safety inspections and minor repairs provided by local mechanics.

The event is open to everyone, from experienced cyclists to first-time riders. Organizers encourage participants to follow local bicycle laws, yield to pedestrians, signal turns, and observe the city’s 15 mph courtesy speed limit on trails.

Residents without a bicycle can participate through the city’s bike and scooter share program using the SPIN app to access shared e-bikes and e-scooters.

Fort Collins is one of only five communities nationwide to hold Platinum Bicycle Friendly Community status from the League of American Bicyclists.

For station locations and additional event details, visit https://fortcollins.gov/BTWD.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Fort Collins has built one of the nation’s strongest cycling cultures, and Bike to Work Day showcases how transportation, recreation, and community can come together. Events like this highlight the local programs and people helping shape Northern Colorado’s future. Support independent local journalism with a North Forty News membership.

Source: City of Fort Collins