Beware of These Scams Targeting Northern Colorado Residents in 2025

Rewritten by Blaine Howerton from a submission by Barbara Bennett | Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Scammers are becoming more sophisticated, and Northern Colorado residents are among their latest targets. From fake cryptocurrency investments to online dating schemes, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office warns locals about emerging scams that could cost you money—or worse, your security.

Here’s what to watch for in 2025 and how to protect yourself.

Top Scams Hitting Northern Colorado

1. Cryptocurrency Investment Scams

Think twice before trusting online investment offers. Scammers pose as “expert investors” and promise high returns. Always research before investing and only work with reputable firms.

2. Fake Security Warnings on Your Computer

If a pop-up tells you there’s a security issue, do NOT call the number or click the link. Scammers use this trick to gain remote access to your computer, steal personal data, or convince you to move money into a so-called “safe” account—which they control.

3. Rental Scams on Facebook Marketplace & Craigslist

Scammers copy accurate home listings and create fake ads to steal security deposits. Before paying, always verify the property owner and view the home in person. Never send deposits via wire transfer, gift cards, or cryptocurrency.

4. Car Buying Scams on Facebook Marketplace & Craigslist

That unbelievable car deal online? It’s probably too good to be true. Scammers post fake vehicle listings to trick buyers into sending money before seeing the car. Always meet the seller and verify the car’s legitimacy before paying.

5. Online Shopping Risks with Temu

Temu, a Chinese-owned online retailer, offers low prices, but some customers report fraudulent credit card charges after purchasing. Exercise caution before providing financial information.

6. Fake Boss or Manager Phone Calls

Scammers impersonate business managers and convince employees to transfer money or deposit cash into Bitcoin kiosks. Always verify financial transactions directly with your employer before taking action.

7. “Your Family Member is in Jail” Scam

Beware of urgent calls claiming a loved one is in jail and needs money for bail, an ankle monitor, or an early release fee. Jails don’t operate this way—this is a scam. Never pay over the phone.

8. Law Enforcement Impersonation

If someone claiming to be law enforcement demands payment over the phone, hang up. Real officers will never ask for money or personal information in this manner.

9. Romance Scams on Social Media & Dating Apps

Scammers build online relationships to gain trust and then ask for money. If someone refuses to meet in person and repeatedly asks for financial help, it’s time to cut communication.

10. Job Offer Scams

A company offering you a high-paying job with little work? If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Never pay upfront fees for a job opportunity.

11. Fake Business Overpayment Scams

If someone sends you a check for more than you’re owed and asks for the extra money back, it’s a scam. The check will bounce, and you’ll be on the hook for the lost funds.

12. Fake Social Security Agents

Scammers pretending to be Social Security agents will try to trick you into revealing personal details or making payments. Government agencies do NOT request payments over the phone.

13. Threatening Emails

A scammer sends an email with a photo of your home, claiming they’ve hacked your computer and will expose embarrassing content unless you pay in Bitcoin. This is a common scam—ignore and delete the message.

How to Protect Yourself from Scammers

Scammers rely on secrecy and pressure to succeed. Keep these tips in mind to stay safe:

Never send money via Bitcoin, wire transfer, gift cards, Venmo, Zelle, or cash to someone you don’t know.

to someone you don’t know. Law enforcement will never ask for money or personal details over the phone.

ask for money or personal details over the phone. If someone tells you “don’t tell anyone” or “don’t hang up” , it’s a red flag.

or , it’s a red flag. Don’t click on links from unknown senders.

on links from unknown senders. Always verify phone numbers before calling back.

For more fraud prevention resources, visit the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office fraud and scams page: https://www.larimer.org/sheriff/services/information/frauds-scams.

Want to educate your community about scams? Contact Barbara EJ Bennett, Chief Scambuster at the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, at 970-498-5146 for a presentation.

Barbara EJ Bennett | Larimer County Chief Scambuster

Stay alert, Northern Colorado, and don’t let scammers win!