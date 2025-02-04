New Leadership Strengthens Economic Development in Larimer County

Larimer County has welcomed Janine Ledingham as the new Associate Director of Economic and Workforce Development, bringing extensive experience in fostering business growth, entrepreneurship, and workforce initiatives across Colorado.

Ledingham, whose career spans leadership roles with Small Business Development Centers statewide, has spent years helping entrepreneurs launch and scale successful businesses. Most recently, she served as Director of Colorado’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership Center, following her tenure as Director of the Longmont Economic Development Partnership, where she worked to strengthen small businesses and bolster Longmont’s entrepreneurial landscape.

“Northern Colorado’s demonstrated commitment to regional economic development, the opportunity to join a very talented, collaborative group of economic development partners in the region, and the strong projected growth and opportunity in Northern Colorado really drew me to this role,” Ledingham said. “The alignment of values and commitment to regional economic development made this opportunity very compelling.”

A Vision for Northern Colorado’s Economic Future

In her new role, Ledingham will lead business and economic development services for Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development (LCEWD). Her work will focus on attracting, retaining, and expanding businesses, while also fostering a skilled and diverse workforce to meet the region’s growing needs.

With a bachelor’s degree in history from Trinity University and an MBA from the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, Ledingham is eager to engage with regional partners and explore new opportunities through the Regional Economic Development Initiative and other economic collaborations.

“I’m passionate about supporting Colorado’s economic vitality,” she said. “In this role, I look forward to learning the regional landscape and working with our partners to create and support high-impact initiatives to foster economic growth across Northern Colorado.”

Collaboration and Impact

LCEWD Director Mark Johnston emphasized Ledingham’s deep-rooted experience and leadership in economic development, calling her an ideal fit for the role.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Janine to our team,” Johnston said. “Her extensive experience in economic development and business support services, matched with her values of collaboration and thoughtful solutions, makes her an ideal fit for such important work. I’m confident in her ability to strengthen the LCEWD and the broader partnerships to help our local economy for businesses of all sizes.”

As Northern Colorado continues to experience strong economic growth, Ledingham’s leadership will play a vital role in shaping strategic initiatives that enhance business resilience, workforce readiness, and economic sustainability.

For more information about Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development, visit https://www.larimer.gov/ewd.