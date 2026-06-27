Fort Collins Police Seek Additional Victims After Sexual Assault Arrest

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Detectives ask anyone with information involving 30-year-old suspect to come forward as investigation continues.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins Police Services is asking the public for help identifying potential additional victims after the arrest of a man accused in two separate felony sexual assault investigations.
Police arrested Tristan Blackwell, 30, on June 22 following investigations involving two reported victims. Detectives say evidence gathered during the investigations has led them to believe there may be other victims who have not yet contacted law enforcement.
Blackwell was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:
- Sexual Assault (Class 3 Felony)
- Second Degree Assault (Class 4 Felony)
- Sexual Assault (Class 4 Felony)
- Crime of Violence sentence enhancement
According to police, a Larimer County judge set a $50,000 cash bond on June 23.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about Blackwell or similar incidents to contact the Fort Collins Police tip line at (970) 416-2825. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868 or visit https://www.stopcriminals.org.
Police emphasized that the charges are allegations, and Blackwell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
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Source: Fort Collins Police Services