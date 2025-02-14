BREAKING: Fort Collins Police Arrest Teen Suspect in 2024 Home Invasion and Assault Case

Fort Collins, CO – After nearly a year of investigation, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) has made an arrest in the brutal home invasion and assault that occurred in May 2024 at the Brookview Apartments on East Stuart Street.

Community Tip Leads to Arrest

The case remained unsolved for months despite a dedicated police effort and multiple public appeals. In November 2024, FCPS urged the public to come forward with any relevant information. That appeal led to a breakthrough in January 2025 when a community member reported an unsettling encounter with a male resident in the same apartment complex as the victim.

Following an in-depth investigation, police executed a search warrant at 1200 East Stuart Street on February 1, 2025. Detectives uncovered critical evidence linking the suspect, Ethan Campbell (DOB 11/27/2006), to the assault. Campbell was taken into custody without incident on February 13, 2025, at Fort Collins High School.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Due to the severity of the crime, Campbell—who was a juvenile at the time of the assault—is being charged as an adult. He is currently held at the Larimer County Jail on a $750,000 cash bond and faces the following charges:

Attempted Murder in the First Degree (Class 2 Felony)

First-Degree Assault (Class 3 Felony)

First-Degree Burglary (Class 3 Felony)

Crime of Violence Sentence Enhancer (Felony)

A Crime That Shook the Community

The attack, which occurred in the early morning hours of May 4, 2024, sent shockwaves through the Fort Collins community. A masked intruder entered a second-floor apartment and assaulted the victim while demanding she confess to her “sins.” The assailant fled only after neighbors attempted to intervene.

In the months that followed, FCPS conducted an extensive investigation, reviewing evidence and pursuing leads. “Ensuring the safety of our community is our highest priority, and we are committed to holding those who commit violent acts accountable,” said Lieutenant Adam Ruehlen of the FCPS Criminal Investigations Division. “This arrest is a testament to the persistence of our detectives and the power of community involvement.”

How You Can Help

While an arrest has been made, the investigation remains ongoing. Police encourage anyone with additional information to come forward. You can contact Fort Collins Police Services through the tip line at (970) 416-2825 or email [email protected].

