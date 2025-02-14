AdventHealth Avista’s NICU Babies Share the Love This Valentine’s Day

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

LOUISVILLE, CO – This Valentine’s Day, the tiniest patients at AdventHealth Avista are dressed in their cutest, festive outfits, spreading love and warmth throughout the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). These newborns, some of whom are just beginning their journey in the world, bring joy not only to their families but also to the dedicated nurses and doctors who care for them every day.

The heartwarming tradition of dressing up NICU babies for special holidays is a small but meaningful way to celebrate milestones and create lasting memories for families. This year, several little fighters at AdventHealth Avista are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day in style, dressed in adorable red and pink outfits.

Meet the Little Valentines:

Baby girl – Adhanely

Baby girl – Dalary

Baby girl – Aidany

Baby girl – Harper

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Twin boys – Awaiting Names

Baby boy – Hudson

AdventHealth Avista’s NICU team is dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality care to newborns needing extra medical attention. The hospital’s neonatal care unit ensures that each baby receives the best possible start in life, with advanced technology and a nurturing environment.

For families with newborns in the NICU, small moments like these become cherished memories. “It’s a wonderful way to bring a little joy to parents who may be experiencing an emotional and challenging time,” said a spokesperson from AdventHealth Avista.

Did You Know?

While Valentine’s Day is known as a celebration of love, it’s also a day filled with fascinating facts. Each year, approximately 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged, making it the second-largest card-sending holiday after Christmas.

For more uplifting stories from across Northern Colorado, visit North Forty News.

For more information about AdventHealth Avista and their NICU services, visit AdventHealth Avista.