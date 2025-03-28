Car Crashes Into Fort Collins Home, Ignites Two-Alarm Fire

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Dash cam video captures response

A quiet Fort Collins neighborhood was jolted awake in the early hours of March 7, 2025, when a vehicle careened off the road, struck a light pole, and smashed through the front of a home—triggering a dangerous house fire that escalated into a two-alarm emergency.

Poudre Fire Authority has released dashboard camera footage that shows the first hour of the incident, including the arrival of first responders, the full-scale attack on the blaze. The video provides a firsthand view of the smoke, flames, and urgency that responders faced.

House Fire, 2400 block of Evergreen Drive (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Home Engulfed in Flames Moments After Crash

Shortly after 1 a.m., a resident dialed 911 to report a car in her living room. Within minutes, she called again to report a fire. Dispatch upgraded the call to a structure fire, and upon arrival, firefighters found the front portion of the single-family home engulfed in flames, thick smoke pouring from the wreckage.

Crews pulled hoses and attacked the fire from both the front and rear of the house. Simultaneously, firefighters made entry to search for occupants.

House Fire, 2400 block of Evergreen Drive (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Four Residents Escaped Over Crashed Car

The crash left the vehicle fully embedded inside the home, partially blocking the stairway. In a terrifying moment, four residents managed to escape the fire by climbing over the car as flames spread rapidly.

A fire investigator from Poudre Fire Authority examined burn patterns and interviewed residents and witnesses. The area of origin was determined to be the vehicle, though the exact cause remains undetermined.

Driver Arrested for DUI and Careless Driving

The driver of the car was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence and Careless Driving. Both the driver and a passenger were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Local Agencies Lauded for Quick Response

Thanks to the rapid coordination between Fort Collins Police Services, UCHealth, and Poudre Fire Authority, the fire was contained without fatalities.