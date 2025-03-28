From Sunshine to Snowflakes: Weekend Weather Outlook

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Aaaaah, Colorado! We can look forward to snow this weekend, just after we have another 70+ degree day.

As we transition from March into April, Northern Colorado is set to experience a dynamic mix of weather conditions over the next three days. Are you new here? Don’t fret — it’s normal for this time of year.

Here’s what to expect:

Friday, March 28:

Today promises to be exceptionally warm and breezy. In Fort Collins, anticipate a high of 76°F (24°C) under mostly sunny skies, with increasing cloudiness as the day progresses. Winds may pick up in the afternoon, adding a brisk feel to the air. Greeley will see even warmer temperatures, reaching up to 89°F (32°C), accompanied by mostly sunny and breezy conditions. Meanwhile, the Loveland Ski Area can expect a high of 56°F (14°C) with a mix of sun and clouds, and a slight chance of showers later in the day.​

Saturday, March 29:

A noticeable shift arrives with cooler temperatures and increased cloud cover. Fort Collins will experience a high of 57°F (14°C), with occasional afternoon rain and drizzle. Greeley will cool down significantly to a high of 51°F (10°C), with variably cloudy skies and afternoon showers; breezy conditions are expected. At the Loveland Ski Area, anticipate a high of 49°F (9°C) with a mix of rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 9pm.​National Weather Service+4National Weather Service+4National Weather Service+4

Sunday, March 30:

Winter makes a brief comeback. Fort Collins may see a bit of snow in the morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, expect cloudy skies with a high of 46°F (8°C). Greeley will be colder, with a high of 41°F (5°C) under cloudy and breezy conditions. The Loveland Ski Area is likely to receive additional snowfall, with a high near 41°F (5°C) and up to an additional centimeter of snow accumulation.​

Additional Notes:

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Greeley County, effective from noon today until 7:00 PM CDT, due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which can contribute to critical fire weather conditions.

As we navigate these fluctuating conditions, it’s a reminder of the diverse weather patterns that characterize Northern Colorado during the spring season. Stay prepared for rapid changes, and keep an eye on local forecasts for the most up-to-date information.​

