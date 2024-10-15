Child Predator Sentenced to Probation 

A Commerce City man arrested during a child predator operation has been sentenced to probation and a six-year deferred sentence.

Daniel Goodfield was arrested in March 2024 during an undercover operation conducted by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Goodfield, 40, engaged in conversations online to solicit sex for money. After negotiating to have sex with two girls, including a 14-year-old, Goodfield responded to a hotel in Larimer County where undercover investigators were waiting. He was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail for:

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3)

Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3)

Cybercrime – Soliciting/Attempt (F6)

Goodfield was issued a $20,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Court.

In October 2024, he pled guilty to Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3) and Cybercrime – Soliciting/Attempt (F5). Goodfield received Sex Offender Intensive Supervised Probation and a six-year deferred sentence as part of the stipulated plea agreement between the District Attorney and Defense Council.

“Accountability matters, especially when it comes to child predators,” said Sheriff John Feyen. “We can’t control what happens downstream in the justice process, but the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will continue rooting out those who want to exploit kids in our community. If we can keep one child from being victimized, it’s worth our time, effort, and resources.”

North Forty News originally reported on this story on March 22, 2024: https://northfortynews.com/category/news/man-arrested-during-child-predator-operation/