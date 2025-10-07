Quick Response Prevents Major Damage in Timnath Patio Heater Fire

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Timnath Police and Poudre Fire Authority stop small exterior blaze before it spreads
TIMNATH, Colo. – A quick response from Timnath Police and Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) prevented a potentially serious fire from spreading at a residence on Riverbluff Drive on Monday afternoon.
According to PFA, emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire, where police officers arrived first and discovered flames on an exterior wall. Using a garden hose, officers were able to slow the spread until firefighters arrived.
When PFA Engine 10 arrived at the scene, firefighters discovered a small exterior fire and quickly extinguished it, preventing further damage to the home.
Investigators determined the likely cause was an exterior patio heater placed too close to a wall. As cooler temperatures return to Northern Colorado, PFA reminds residents to keep heaters and other heat sources at least 3 feet away from walls, furniture, and combustible materials.
For more fire safety information, visit poudre-fire.org.
Source: Poudre Fire Authority