Colorado Activates Response Plan After Screwworm Detection in Texas

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State officials urge livestock producers to remain vigilant as Colorado prepares for potential impacts from livestock parasite

Colorado agriculture officials are increasing preparedness efforts after the first U.S. case of New World Screwworm (NWS) was confirmed in Texas, prompting state leaders to activate Colorado’s response plan and coordinate with livestock producers across the state.

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Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) announced this week that Colorado is taking precautionary measures following the detection of NWS in a three-week-old calf in Zavala County, Texas. State officials emphasized that the parasite does not pose a food safety risk and that the nation’s food supply remains safe.

New World screwworm larvae use sharp mouth hooks to feed on living tissue, causing wounds to expand rapidly and potentially leading to severe damage in livestock if left untreated. Colorado officials are urging producers to remain vigilant following the recent detection of the parasite in Texas. (Photo by USDA)

For Northern Colorado ranchers, livestock producers, and animal owners, the announcement serves as a reminder to closely monitor animals for unusual wounds or signs of infestation while state and federal agencies work to contain the outbreak.

New World Screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on living tissue. The insects are attracted to open wounds, where they lay eggs that hatch into larvae capable of causing severe tissue damage if left untreated. Early detection is critical, and affected animals can recover with prompt treatment.

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Colorado State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin said the state has spent years preparing for the possibility of a U.S. detection and has a response plan in place. The Colorado Department of Agriculture is coordinating with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, livestock industry groups, veterinarians, and other state agencies to minimize potential impacts on livestock operations and interstate animal movement.

Colorado’s preparedness plan includes producer education, disease surveillance, movement restrictions for livestock originating from impacted areas if necessary, and coordination with public health and wildlife agencies through a One Health approach.

Industry leaders are encouraging producers to remain calm while staying alert. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and Colorado Livestock Association both emphasized that there is currently no reason for panic but stressed the importance of monitoring animals and contacting veterinarians if unusual infestations are observed.

Officials noted that private horse owners and small livestock owners do not need to take special actions beyond routine animal care and observation at this time.

Colorado residents can find updates and preparedness information through the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s NWS information page at Colorado Department of Agriculture NWS Updates. Additional information about the national response effort is available at Screwworm.gov.

Anyone who suspects screwworm myiasis in animals or humans must report it to the Colorado State Veterinarian’s Office at 303-869-9130.

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Source: Colorado Department of Agriculture