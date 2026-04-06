Colorado Awards $8.5M For Wildfire Mitigation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State funding supports forest health and wildfire risk reduction projects, including efforts in Larimer and Boulder counties

Colorado is investing $8.5 million in wildfire mitigation and forest restoration projects statewide, with Northern Colorado communities among those set to benefit as fire risk continues to rise.

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Governor Jared Polis announced the funding through the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation grant program, administered by the Colorado State Forest Service. The program will support 35 projects across 24 counties, including Larimer and Boulder counties.

The grants aim to reduce wildfire risk, protect critical infrastructure, and improve forest health across more than 30,000 acres statewide. Since 2017, the program has funded more than 300 projects, helping communities better prepare for increasingly frequent and severe fire conditions.

“This funding helps us combat wildfires and comes at a time when Colorado is experiencing record low snow levels and severe drought,” Polis said. “Proactive fire prevention helps protect our forests and keep communities safer.”

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Projects funded through this round will focus on practical, on-the-ground work, including creating defensible space around homes, removing hazardous fuels and beetle-killed trees, and improving evacuation routes. Additional efforts will protect watersheds and drinking water sources while expanding education and outreach to build long-term wildfire resilience.

The program requires matching contributions from recipients, with reduced match requirements for communities identified as having fewer economic resources. Combined with local matches, the total investment in wildfire mitigation from this round will reach approximately $17.6 million.

According to Matt McCombs, the program remains a reliable way to support communities taking action to reduce wildfire risk. “Year after year, Colorado communities are showing up and doing the work to reduce wildfire risk,” he said.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Natural Resources emphasized the urgency of these efforts as Colorado faces low snowpack, rising temperatures, and an increasingly year-round fire season.

Northern Colorado communities, including those in Larimer County, are expected to see direct benefits from these projects, particularly in improving evacuation safety and protecting local water supplies and forested areas.

The next round of funding through the program is expected to open in fall 2026. More information is available on the Colorado State Forest Service website.

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Attribution: Colorado State Forest Service / Office of Governor Jared Polis