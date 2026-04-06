Greeley Opens Ward 1 Council Seat Applications

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents have until April 17 to apply for appointment following councilmember resignation

The City of Greeley is now accepting applications to fill a vacant Ward 1 seat on the Greeley City Council after Councilmember Tommy Butler resigned in March.

Community Message

Butler’s resignation, announced during the March 17 council meeting, became effective March 18, 2026. Under the Greeley City Charter, councilmembers must step down if they accept a nomination for another government office, creating the current vacancy.

City officials are encouraging qualified Ward 1 residents to apply by April 17, with plans to appoint a replacement in early to mid-May. The selected candidate will serve through November 2027, when the next municipal election is scheduled.

“It has been an honor to work with so many people that care so deeply about the future of this community,” Butler said in a statement, reflecting on six years of service that included investments in affordable housing, infrastructure improvements in East Greeley, and the launch of several major community projects.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 21 years old, and residents of Greeley for at least one year prior to March 18, 2026. Candidates must also have lived in Ward 1 for at least 90 days before that date, cannot hold another elected office, and must not have a felony conviction.

Applications are submitted through the city’s standard Boards and Commissions form, where applicants should select “Councilmember Ward 1.” City Council will review submissions after the deadline, with interviews expected during the May 5 council meeting.

For Northern Colorado residents, the appointment represents an opportunity to directly shape decisions on housing, infrastructure, and growth in one of the region’s fastest-growing communities.

Taking part in local government, even in small ways, helps keep communities connected and informed. The Daily Update brings together Northern Colorado’s key stories each morning in a way that’s easy to follow and stay grounded in what’s happening around you.

Attribution: City of Greeley