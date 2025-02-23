Colorado Opens Income Tax Processing: New Online Hub Helps Residents Save Thousands

DENVER, February 21, 2025 — Tax season has officially begun in Colorado, and the Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) is making it easier than ever for residents to save money. The state has started processing income tax returns from third-party services and has launched a new online tax benefits hub designed to help Coloradans take advantage of valuable tax credits and deductions.

How Coloradans Can Save on Taxes

The Tax Benefits Hub (Tax.Colorado.gov/SaveMoney) provides an easy-to-navigate guide to potential tax savings. It categorizes dozens of refundable tax credits and subtractions into four key groups:

Families and Individuals

Seniors and Retirees

Charitable Contributions

Climate-Friendly Incentives

Eligible taxpayers—even those with little or no state tax liability—could see significant savings.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Big Tax Breaks Available for 2024 Filers

Colorado taxpayers may qualify for thousands of dollars in savings for the 2024 tax year. Some key credits include:

Colorado Earned Income Tax Credit: A family of four with a $50,000 adjusted gross income could receive $1,334 .

A family of four with a could receive . Colorado Child Tax Credit: Families can claim up to $1,200 per child under 6 .

Families can claim . Family Affordability Tax Credit: Offers up to $3,200 per child (under 6) and $2,400 per child (ages 6-16) .

Offers and . Innovative Motor Vehicle Tax Credit: Provides up to $7,500 for qualifying electric vehicles.

Provides up to for qualifying electric vehicles. Colorado Promise Higher Education Tax Credit: Covers tuition and fees for eligible students’ first two years of college.

For a full list of credits and eligibility details, visit Tax.Colorado.gov/SaveMoney.

More Tax Assistance for Coloradans

In addition to the Tax Benefits Hub, Coloradans can access free or low-cost tax help through Get Ahead Colorado. This program connects residents with essential tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC)—both of which significantly impact economic mobility, health, and education.

For those needing in-person tax support, CDOR has introduced TAX2GO, a new mobile tax assistance program for individuals who cannot easily visit a Taxpayer Service Center. More details can be found at Tax.Colorado.gov/TAX2GO.

How to File Your Taxes

The 2024 Colorado tax deadline is April 15, 2025. However, the state offers an automatic six-month extension if payment obligations are met by the deadline.

Taxpayers have two filing options:

Online: CDOR recommends filing electronically for faster processing and fewer errors . Several certified third-party vendors offer e-file services , and Revenue Online filing will be available soon.

CDOR recommends filing electronically for and . Several certified third-party vendors offer , and will be available soon. By Mail: State income tax forms and instructions are available at Tax.Colorado.gov.

To check refund status, visit Tax.Colorado.gov and click “Where’s My Refund.”

Need Help?

For general tax questions or assistance, residents can:

📞 Call the Taxpayer Helpline: (303) 238-7378 (Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.). Translation services available.

📍 Visit a Taxpayer Service Center: Appointments are required.

💻 Find Community Tax Help: Tax.Colorado.gov/Community-Tax-Help

With tax season officially underway, now is the time for Coloradans to explore their savings options and make the most of available tax credits. For more local updates and resources, visit North Forty News.