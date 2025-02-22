Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Locating Christopher Kevin Robinson

Larimer County, CO – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Christopher Kevin Robinson, a fugitive wanted in connection with ongoing investigations. Authorities believe he may be using multiple aliases, including Richard Peterson, Kevin Peterson, Kevin Robinson, or Justin Peterson.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, law enforcement urges you to come forward. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868. Direct tips can also be reported to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.

Larimer County officials continue to prioritize public safety and encourage community members to remain vigilant. For updates on crime and public safety alerts in Northern Colorado, visit northfortynews.com.

