Colorado Population Tops Six Million

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New census estimates highlight growth shaping communities across Northern Colorado

Colorado’s population has officially passed the six-million mark for the first time, a milestone that underscores continued growth across the state and its impact on communities in Northern Colorado.

New Census Bureau vintage population estimates show Colorado reached 6,012,561 residents by July 1, 2025, reflecting a 0.92 percent increase over revised estimates from the previous year. The data points to sustained population gains even as many other states experience slower growth or decline.

Governor Jared Polis said the increase reflects Colorado’s appeal as a place to live, work, and raise a family, while also emphasizing the importance of investments in housing, education, and workforce development. State leaders note that housing policies aimed at expanding supply are intended to help stabilize rents and home prices as more people move to Colorado.

For Northern Colorado, population growth continues to influence housing demand, transportation planning, school enrollment, and workforce needs. Local governments and school districts across Larimer and Weld counties are already adjusting long-term planning to account for steady increases in residents.

The census data also shows a notable rise in births statewide, with 65,380 births recorded between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025 — a 4.6 percent increase and the highest total since 2017. State officials point to investments in families and children, including free universal preschool and full-day kindergarten, as part of efforts to support growing communities.

More details on the population estimates are available through the U.S. Census Bureau at census.gov.

Attribution: Office of Governor Jared Polis