KidsPak Citywide Food Drive Returns Feb. 27–March 1

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community volunteers and shoppers power Northern Colorado’s largest weekend food drive

Northern Colorado residents will have the opportunity to support local students facing food insecurity during KidsPak’s Annual Citywide Food Drive, scheduled for February 27, 28, and March 1 across Larimer and Weld counties.

The three-day effort is the largest food drive in Northern Colorado and relies entirely on community participation. KidsPak partners with major grocery stores—including King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Sam’s Club—for a coordinated, region-wide push that makes it easy for shoppers to donate food while completing their regular grocery trips.

Last year’s Citywide Food Drive generated nearly $75,000 worth of food in a single weekend, accounting for roughly one-third of the food KidsPak distributed to students throughout the entire year. More than 500 volunteers helped collect donations, greet shoppers, and ensure food was delivered directly to students who need it most.

Organizers say volunteers are essential to the event’s success and are encouraging community members to sign up for shifts during the three-day drive. Volunteer registration is now open at https://kidspak.org/events/food-drive-2026.

KidsPak provides weekend food bags to students across Northern Colorado who might otherwise go hungry when school meals are unavailable. Community-driven events like the Citywide Food Drive help ensure the organization can continue serving thousands of local children throughout the school year.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update. https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Attribution: Information provided by KidsPak.