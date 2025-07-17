Colorado Ranks Among Top States for Online Adult Content Searches

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New data highlights digital desire trends as lawmakers eye regulation

Colorado is among the top 15 states in the nation for per-capita porn-related search activity, according to new data released by digital marketing firm TDM Agency. The report offers insight into changing cultural norms around sexuality, tech use, and regulation, pointing to a growing openness in how Coloradans explore adult content online.

Using anonymized Google search data adjusted for population, TDM’s study ranked Colorado fourth in the country for porn search volume, with Denver emerging as a hub of digital curiosity. The findings reflect broader national shifts in how individuals seek information and entertainment around sexuality, especially in the absence of widespread in-person sex education.

The top-ranked states in the report included Maine, Georgia, Utah, and Colorado—states that vary widely in geography, politics, and population, but share a high rate of online activity related to adult content.

According to the report, Colorado’s progressive norms, tech-savvy younger population, and lack of current age-verification laws contribute to its high standing. Denver’s inclusion on the list suggests that digital exploration of sexuality here aligns with broader wellness and lifestyle trends.

Regulation Rising Nationwide

At the same time, age-verification laws are emerging across the country, which could dramatically impact how Americans—including Coloradans—access adult websites. Some states, including Louisiana and Indiana, have already enacted legislation requiring strict age verification, resulting in a sharp drop in site traffic. In Louisiana, Pornhub visits dropped by 80%, prompting the company to block access entirely.

While Colorado has yet to adopt such laws, experts say changes could be on the horizon. With 17 states actively considering legislation and six enforcing restrictions, the digital landscape is rapidly evolving.

A Broader Cultural Lens

Liam Turnbull, a digital intimacy and relationship expert at TDM Agency, notes that the conversation around adult content should be reframed through education and wellness.

“Sexual curiosity is universal, but how people explore it depends on culture, tech access, and local laws,” said Turnbull. “If anything, restrictive laws don’t erase demand—they just shift where and how people consume. Instead of banning access, we should promote safer, informed consumption.”

TDM’s full dataset and additional state rankings are available at tdmagency.co.

Source: TDM Agency