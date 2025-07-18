UNC Jazz Faculty Member Drew Zaremba Brings Global Sounds to Center Stage

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado musician joins Indian dance production Adyananta with a jazz-infused perspective

GREELEY, Colo. – For Drew Zaremba, music isn’t just a career—it’s a lens through which he sees the world. As a jazz studies faculty member at the University of Northern Colorado (UNC), Zaremba has long been a proponent of music as a form of cultural connection. This August, he’ll bring that philosophy to the stage in Adyananta, a world-premiere Indian dance production by Mudra Dance Studio, running August 21–24 at the Lakewood Cultural Center.

Zaremba will be on stage for the whole production, performing live on alto saxophone, clarinet, and bass clarinet. But for him, the project is about much more than playing notes—it’s about honoring and engaging with a musical tradition that’s shaped him.

(Photo courtesy Drew Zaremba)

“I’ve done a yearlong project on Hindustani music and studied many world traditions—Brazilian, Cuban, Chinese,” he said. “Fusion, when done with care and respect, creates space for cultures to speak with each other.”

Zaremba doesn’t claim to represent another culture’s music. Instead, he approaches each new collaboration with humility, research, and a commitment to authenticity. “It’s about becoming a student again,” he explained. “The goal isn’t to imitate, but to join—letting both traditions be present in the work.”

(Photo courtesy Drew Zaremba)

That mindset has guided him across continents and genres. He spent six years living in Belgium, refining his skills as a composer, performer, and educator. His love for jazz was shaped by greats like Charlie Parker and John Coltrane, and further honed by mentors like John Clayton and Rich DeRosa—who helped him understand the delicate balance of leadership and collaboration.

“In jazz, every musician has a voice. That collective shaping of the music—that’s what I bring into every project I do,” Zaremba said.

(Photo courtesy Drew Zaremba)

Now 34, Zaremba has taught at UNC for seven years. He infuses his classroom with real-world experiences, including projects like Adyananta. “Every time I perform, I learn something new. And that goes straight into my lessons,” he said. “I want my students to take risks, be curious, and know what it’s like to be the outsider trying to understand something bigger than themselves.”

As for Adyananta, Zaremba is eager to begin rehearsals and explore how live music and dance can create something transformative. “The dancers add a whole new dimension. What’s abstract becomes physical,” he said. “It reshapes how I think about rhythm and melody.”

Outside the classroom, Zaremba keeps a packed schedule. He’s currently on sabbatical and serving as artistic director for the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra (CJRO), which has 40 performances planned this year—including several at the Lakewood Cultural Center. He’s also composing a ballet score for Wonderbound, premiering in March 2026, and finishing a 20-minute jazz-Hindustani fusion piece titled Rhapsody in Raag Jog.

And at home, he’s taking on a whole new role: father to two young children.

“I’m juggling a lot, but I love it,” Zaremba said. “Every project—whether it’s music, teaching, or parenting—teaches you how to listen better.”

Tickets for Adyananta are available now, with five performances running August 21–24 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S Allison Pkwy. For more information about Drew Zaremba’s music or upcoming performances, visit drewzaremba.com or follow CJRO at coloradojazz.org.