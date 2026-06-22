Colorado Trooper Accused of Sexual Assault, Strangulation

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Loveland Police Say Investigation Began After Victim Reported 2024 Incident

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Colorado State Trooper has been arrested following a Loveland Police Department investigation into allegations of sexual assault and assault dating back nearly two years.

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According to Loveland Police, investigators received a report on June 15 from a victim who disclosed allegations of sexual assault that reportedly occurred in 2024. With the victim’s assistance, detectives identified 34-year-old Jeremiah Jon Patterson as the suspect. Police said Patterson and the victim know each other and that the alleged crimes occurred while Patterson was off duty.

On June 19, investigators received information suggesting Patterson might travel to Loveland to locate the victim. Using investigative methods that included Flock Safety camera technology, officers located Patterson and conducted what police described as a high-risk traffic stop. Patterson was taken into custody and later booked into the Larimer County Jail after being interviewed.

Patterson faces the following charges:

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Sexual Assault, Strongarm by Force (Class 3 Felony)

Second Degree Assault – Strangulation (Class 4 Felony)

Additional sentence-enhancing charges

Larimer County Magistrate Ryan set bond at $25,000 cash surety with pretrial restrictions.

“I truly commend the tremendous courage of the victim to come forward and disclose this nearly two-year-old sexual assault allegation,” Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran said in a statement. “I praise our investigators for their thorough work, and I appreciate the District Attorney’s partnership, along with support from the Colorado State Patrol.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding similar incidents involving Patterson to contact the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

Authorities emphasized that the charges are accusations, and Patterson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Public safety agencies hold positions of trust within our communities. Reporting on criminal allegations involving public officials and law enforcement officers is an important part of keeping residents informed and maintaining transparency in government institutions. Become a North Forty News member to support independent local journalism that follows important public safety and accountability stories across Northern Colorado.

Source: Loveland Police Department