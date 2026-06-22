Digital Hay Directory Expands Feed Access During Drought

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado opens real-time hay marketplace, welcomes out-of-state producers to support livestock owners

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) has launched its 2026 Digital Hay Directory, a new online platform designed to help livestock owners quickly locate forage supplies as drought conditions continue to affect parts of Colorado and neighboring states.

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The updated directory replaces the department’s traditional printed hay listing with a searchable, real-time database that allows producers to update inventory throughout the year. In response to local drought impacts, CDA is also accepting listings from qualified out-of-state hay producers, expanding feed options for ranchers and livestock owners across the region.

“CDA’s annual Hay Directory has always been a great way for livestock owners to find the feed they need easily, but drought requires different solutions,” said Danielle Trotta, senior marketing specialist for CDA. “By taking our directory digital and opening it to trusted out-of-state producers, we are creating a more resilient supply chain. Producers can now update their available inventory, saving valuable time for busy ranchers when every day counts.”

The new platform allows users to search and filter listings by location, forage type, bale size, weed-free certification status, organic certification, and availability of laboratory forage analysis. The system is intended to reduce the time ranchers spend contacting suppliers whose inventory may already be sold.

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Among the directory’s new features:

Real-time inventory updates from hay producers.

Search tools for forage type, bale specifications, certifications, and location.

Access to listings from neighboring states.

Connections to drought-related resources through CDA’s drought information portal.

The digital directory also links users to drought-assistance resources, including climate-monitoring tools, financial assistance opportunities, and the Colorado Drought Cooperators network.

CDA encourages both Colorado and out-of-state hay producers with available inventory to register and maintain current listings to support livestock producers throughout the region.

Producers can submit or update listings through the CDA Markets Division website. Additional drought resources, including funding information and mental health support services, are available at ag.colorado.gov/drought.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Agriculture remains one of Northern Colorado’s economic foundations, and drought conditions continue to create challenges for ranchers and livestock owners. Staying informed about available resources, market changes, and agricultural support programs helps producers make timely decisions when conditions are uncertain. Become a North Forty News member and support local journalism covering agriculture, business, and rural communities across Northern Colorado.

Source: Colorado Department of Agriculture