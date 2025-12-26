Warm Friday, Winter Returns Sunday

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com



A late-December warm spell gives way to colder air and possible snow across Northern Colorado by the end of the weekend.

Northern Colorado heads into the weekend on an unseasonably mild note, with Friday shaping up to feel more like early fall than late December. Temperatures are expected to climb well above average, offering a comfortable end to the workweek and favorable conditions for travel, errands, and time outdoors.

Saturday marks the transition. Cooler air begins moving into the region, bringing increasing cloud cover and a noticeable drop in daytime highs. While much of the Front Range may stay dry during the day, conditions begin to shift late, especially in the foothills and higher elevations, where light precipitation becomes possible.

By Sunday, winter makes a clear return. Colder air settles in across Northern Colorado, with breezy conditions and the potential for snow—particularly in the mountains and along the foothills. Lower elevations could see flurries or slick spots, especially in the morning, as temperatures fall back to more seasonable levels.

The takeaway for the weekend: enjoy Friday’s warmth, plan for cooler conditions Saturday, and be prepared for winter driving impacts by Sunday. As always, I’ll be watching conditions closely and updating coverage as needed to help Northern Colorado stay ahead of the weather.

