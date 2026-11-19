Ten days of rodeo, two nights of Xtreme Bulls and major concerts await visitors July 23–August 1, with ticket sales beginning December 3.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

One of the West’s biggest summer traditions is preparing for another season just north of the Colorado border. Cheyenne Frontier Days will return July 23 through August 1, 2027, with ten days of professional rodeo competition, two nights of Xtreme Bulls, concerts, carnival attractions and Western heritage celebrations.

For Northern Colorado residents, the annual event offers a nearby opportunity to experience some of the country’s top rodeo athletes and major touring entertainers. Organizers have announced ticket sale dates, pricing, and plans to reveal the first performers for the 2027 Frontier Nights concert series.

Tickets for rodeo events, Xtreme Bulls and carnival armbands go on sale Thursday, December 3, at 9 a.m. Mountain time, through Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Ten Days of Professional Rodeo

Known as the World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days will feature ten consecutive days of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) competition.

The tournament-style competition runs July 23 through August 1, concluding with Championship Sunday, when the event’s champions will be crowned.

Daily rodeo tickets range from $28 to $55. Fans who purchase tickets before July 1 can receive a $3 discount.

“Cheyenne has a reputation in rodeo for a reason,” said Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig. “The contestants want to compete here, the fans know good rodeo when they see it, and that makes for some great competition.”

Xtreme Bulls Returns for Two Nights

Bull riding fans can look forward to two nights of PRCA Xtreme Bulls competition on July 26 and 27.

The event features 40 of the PRCA’s leading bull riders competing against some of the sport’s toughest bulls. Prize money earned during the competition counts toward the PRCA world standings, which help determine qualification for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Xtreme Bulls tickets range from $30 to $100, with a $5 discount available for purchases made before July 1.

Concert Lineup Announcements Begin December 1

The entertainment schedule will begin taking shape when Cheyenne Frontier Days announces its first confirmed Frontier Nights performers on Tuesday, December 1.

Additional artists will be revealed as they are confirmed.

Tickets for the initially announced concerts go on sale online Thursday, December 10, at 9 a.m. Mountain time. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office will reopen for in-person purchases on Friday, December 11.

“We know our fans are eager to see who’s coming to Cheyenne, and we want to allow them to start making plans,” Hirsig said.

Carnival, Premium Seating and Western Experiences

Beyond the rodeo arena, the 2027 celebration will feature a carnival midway, hundreds of vendors, Western entertainment and traditional festival activities.

Daily carnival armbands cost $45 per session. A ten-day carnival armband is available for $155, with a $5 discount for purchases before July 1.

Visitors seeking an upgraded rodeo experience can purchase Chute 9 VIP seating, located on the third level of the arena. Tickets range from $125 to $150 and include selected food and beverage options.

The event also offers a VIP Chuckwagon Experience, with tickets ranging from $50 to $85. Dinner and second-Saturday takeout options will be available.

Planning a Trip From Northern Colorado

Cheyenne Frontier Days has long attracted visitors from Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Wellington, and surrounding Northern Colorado communities.

The 2027 event marks the 131st celebration of the Daddy of ‘ Em All, a Western tradition dating to 1897.

With ten days of activities and multiple ticket options, visitors can plan around rodeo competitions, concerts, or family-friendly carnival experiences.

For schedules, tickets,s and future entertainment announcements, visit the official Cheyenne Frontier Days website.

Key dates for 2027:

December 1, 2026: First Frontier Nights artists announced.

First Frontier Nights artists announced. December 3, 2026: Rodeo, Xtreme Bulls and carnival tickets go on sale at 9 a.m.

Rodeo, Xtreme Bulls and carnival tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. December 10, 2026: Announced concert tickets go on sale online at 9 a.m.

Announced concert tickets go on sale online at 9 a.m. December 11, 2026: Ticket office reopens for in-person concert ticket sales.

Ticket office reopens for in-person concert ticket sales. July 23–August 1, 2027: Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Cheyenne Frontier Days. July 26–27, 2027: PRCA Xtreme Bulls.