by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police urge businesses and residents to stay alert as fake currency appears in local transactions

Loveland Police are warning residents and businesses about a recent increase in counterfeit $100 bills circulating in the community, raising concerns about financial losses for unsuspecting victims.

Community Message

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers have responded to multiple reports in recent weeks involving fake $100 bills being used in local transactions. Some of the counterfeit bills have even been marked with phrases like “Motion Picture Purposes,” a detail that may be overlooked during busy exchanges.

Counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Loveland (Photo courtesy Loveland Police Department)

Officials say the impact can be immediate and costly. Businesses and individuals who accept counterfeit bills are typically not reimbursed, leaving them responsible for the loss.

Police are encouraging Northern Colorado residents—especially small business owners and frontline employees—to take extra precautions when handling cash. Key indicators of counterfeit currency include unusual paper texture, missing security features such as embedded strips, and the absence of color-shifting ink.

Law enforcement advises taking a moment to inspect large bills during transactions and trusting your instincts if something feels off. Training staff to recognize counterfeit money can also help reduce risk.

Anyone who encounters a suspicious bill is encouraged to contact local law enforcement. Officers can collect the bill, document the incident, and help track patterns of counterfeit activity across the region.

While the investigation continues, officials emphasize that a few extra seconds of vigilance can help prevent a costly mistake.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Loveland Police Department.