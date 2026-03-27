Man Arrested After Multiple Indecent Exposure Reports On Interstate 76

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A March traffic complaint along Interstate 76 has led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man suspected in a series of indecent exposure incidents that may have impacted drivers across northeastern Colorado.

Community Message

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded March 8 to a report near mile marker 48 outside Keenesburg. A driver reported that a male suspect was unclothed and allegedly masturbating while driving, at times matching the reporting party’s speed along the highway.

A Keenesburg police officer later stopped a vehicle matching the description near mile marker 38 on westbound Interstate 76. The driver was identified as Omar Rodriguez, 35.

Omar Rodriguez

During the investigation, deputies uncovered five additional reports dating back to November 18, 2025. Authorities say those incidents involved similar behavior in the same general area and described a comparable vehicle.

Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of six counts of indecent exposure and was later released from the Weld County Jail on a $7,500 cash or surety bond.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with additional information related to these incidents to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 350-9600, the tip line at (970) 304-6464, or by email at [email protected].

As with all criminal cases, the charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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Attribution: Weld County Sheriff’s Office