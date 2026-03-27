Liz Cooper Brings Hot Sass to Fort Collins Armory

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Psychedelic rock artist brings bold new sound and high-energy live show to a downtown Fort Collins stage

Psychedelic rock artist Liz Cooper headlines a March 31 show in downtown Fort Collins, bringing the sound and spirit of her latest record to one of the city’s most distinctive venues.

Community Message

Liz Cooper will perform Tuesday, March 31, from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Fort Collins Armory, 314 E. Mountain Ave. The show gives Northern Colorado music fans a chance to catch an artist whose newest work pushes beyond earlier Americana associations into a sharper mix of psychedelic rock, punk edge, and art-driven performance.

Cooper’s latest album, Hot Sass, reflects a period of reinvention. After years of touring behind her earlier music, she moved away from the “Liz Cooper & the Stampede” name and leaned into a bolder creative direction shaped by artists such as Courtney Love, Lou Reed, and David Bowie. The result is a record built on jagged guitars, restless energy, and a sense of playful defiance.

That evolution makes the Fort Collins stop more than just another concert date. For local audiences, it is a chance to experience an artist in the middle of a clear creative shift, bringing an intimate but high-voltage live set to the city’s core.

The Fort Collins Armory continues to serve as a key venue for touring acts and community-centered live music downtown, helping connect Northern Colorado listeners with emerging and independent performers from across the country.

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