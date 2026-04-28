Counties, Town Partner On Johnstown Roundabout

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County, Larimer County, and Johnstown align funding and planning for major intersection upgrade

A key Northern Colorado intersection north of Johnstown is moving toward a major safety and traffic upgrade, backed by a rare three-way partnership between Weld County, Larimer County, and the Town of Johnstown.

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The Weld County Board of Commissioners this week approved an intergovernmental agreement with Larimer County to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Weld County Road 50 and 13, also known as Larimer County Road 1 and 14. Construction is expected to begin in 2027.

The project highlights a coordinated regional response to growing traffic demands in the area, where development is increasing pressure on shared roadways that cross jurisdictional lines.

“This is a mutually beneficial improvement serving Weld and Larimer residents alike,” said Scott James, chair of the Weld County Board of Commissioners. “As growth continues, projects like these will be necessary to ensure our transportation infrastructure meets demand safely and efficiently.”

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The $14 million project is funded through a combination of local and state contributions. Weld County will cover the majority of the cost, while Larimer County will reimburse a portion. The Town of Johnstown is contributing more than $2.6 million, reinforcing its role as a key partner in the project. The Colorado Department of Transportation has also awarded a Surface Transportation Block Grant exceeding $1.6 million.

Approximately 7,500 vehicles pass through the intersection daily, a number expected to increase as Northern Colorado continues to grow. Officials say the roundabout design was selected to improve safety and reduce congestion at one of the region’s busier crossroads.

Roundabouts have been shown to significantly reduce severe crashes, particularly broadside collisions, compared to traditional intersections.

“This is one of our busier intersections,” said Curtis Hall, director of the Weld County Department of Public Works. “We anticipate this roundabout will improve safety, efficiency, and reduce delays during peak travel times.”

The project is currently in the design phase, with Weld County managing construction. Once complete, the Town of Johnstown is expected to annex the intersection.

Construction timelines, closures, and detour information will be shared through official county communication channels, including Facebook and X.

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Attribution: Weld County