Fire Crews Contain Early Morning Structure Fire in Weld County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-agency response limits spread as crews continue monitoring hotspots

An early-morning structure fire in Weld County prompted a coordinated response from multiple Northern Colorado fire agencies, with crews working quickly to bring the situation under control.

Community Message

Front Range Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 5300 block of 47th Avenue, with the first unit arriving on scene at approximately 2:52 a.m. Firefighters from the Platteville Gilcrest Fire Protection District, the Greeley Fire Department, the LaSalle Fire Protection District, the Evans Fire Department, and UCHealth EMS assisted in the response.

Structure fire 5300 block of 47th Avenue (Photo courtesy Front Range Fire Rescue)

The fire was brought under control around 4:00 a.m., helping prevent further spread to nearby properties. Crews remained on scene to address lingering hotspots, with officials noting the structure may continue to smolder for several hours.

Residents were asked to avoid the area during the active response to allow emergency personnel to operate safely. No additional details about injuries or the cause of the fire have been released.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Structure fire 5300 block of 47th Avenue (Photo courtesy Front Range Fire Rescue)

For Northern Colorado residents, incidents like this highlight the importance of coordinated emergency response across jurisdictions, particularly during overnight hours when fires can escalate quickly.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Information provided by Front Range Fire Rescue.